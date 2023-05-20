Home

Bank Jobs 2023: State Bank of India is Hiring. Job Description Inside

Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in till June 5, 2023.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited candidates to apply for the Specialist Cadre Officers posts on a Regular Basis. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in till June 5, 2023. A total of 4 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The number of vacancies mentioned above is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the Bank. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. Candidates can check the application form, salary, vacancies, and other details here.

SBI SCO Vacancy

Company Secretary- MMGS-III: 2 posts

Company Secretary- MMGS-II: 2 posts

SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last date to apply: June 5, 2023

SBI SCO Jobs 2023: Check Educational Qualification Here

Company Secretary- MMGS-III: Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Company Secretary- MMGS-II: Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

SBI SCO Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting and Interview

Shortlisting: Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for interview. The shortlisting committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank, will be shortlisted for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

: Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. Merit list: Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit list.

SBI SCO Job Notification PDF – Direct Link

SBI SCO Job Application PDF – Direct Link

SBI SCO Pay Scale

MMGS-III: Rs (63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230)

MMGS-II: Rs (48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810)

The official will be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, Provident Fund, Contributory Pension Fund i.e. NPS, Leave Fare Concession (LFC), Medical Facility, other perquisites etc. as per rules in force from time to time.

How to Apply For SBI SCO Jobs?

Candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings. 6. Candidates are advised to check Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers regularly for details and updates (including the list of shortlisted/ qualified candidates).

