Bank of India PO Vacancy

Credit Officer in General Banking stream: 350 posts

IT Officer in Specialist stream: 150 posts

Bank of India PO Salary

Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I): 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Bank of India PO Educational Qualification

Credit Officers As GBO – JMGS-I: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online. IT Officer As Specialist in JMGS-I: 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation or A graduate degree in any discipline AND Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications or OR A Graduate degree in any discipline AND having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level.

Bank of India PO Selection Process

Selection will be through online test, GD, and personal interview.

Admission for Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF)

After final selection of the candidates as above, they to mandatorily pass the Diploma course (PGDBM) before getting inducted/ absorbed in the Bank. Course Fee: The Fee for the above said PGDBF course of one year is Rs. 3,50,000/- + GST which can be made by the selected candidate as per the following schedule. For more details, refer to the job notification shared above.

How to Apply For Bank of India(BOI) PO Jobs?

Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website bankofindia.co.in.