Recruitment Alert: Bank of India is Hiring. Job Description, Vacancy, Salary, Application Form Here
Bank of India PO Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bankofindia.co.in.
Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Bank of India (BOI), a leading Public Sector Bank, is hiring candidates for the post of Probationary Officer. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bankofindia.co.in. The last date for submission of the application form is Februaury 25, 2023. A total of 500 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates, intending to apply for the above post should ensure that they fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria specified by Bank for the respective post. The recruitment of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I will be done upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF).
Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- Submission of on – line application commencing from 11.02.2023
- Last date for submission of on – line application: 25.02.202
- Relevant date for Age and Qualification: 01.02.2023
- Tentative Date of Online Examination: Will be advised separately
Bank of India PO Vacancy
- Credit Officer in General Banking stream: 350 posts
- IT Officer in Specialist stream: 150 posts
Bank of India PO Salary
- Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I): 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840
Bank of India PO Application Form
Bank of India PO Job Notification
Bank of India PO Educational Qualification
- Credit Officers As GBO – JMGS-I: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.
- IT Officer As Specialist in JMGS-I: 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation or A graduate degree in any discipline AND Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications or OR A Graduate degree in any discipline AND having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level.
Bank of India PO Selection Process
- Selection will be through online test, GD, and personal interview.
Admission for Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF)
After final selection of the candidates as above, they to mandatorily pass the Diploma course (PGDBM) before getting inducted/ absorbed in the Bank. Course Fee: The Fee for the above said PGDBF course of one year is Rs. 3,50,000/- + GST which can be made by the selected candidate as per the following schedule. For more details, refer to the job notification shared above.
How to Apply For Bank of India(BOI) PO Jobs?
Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website bankofindia.co.in.
