Bank Jobs: Central Bank of India Hiring Class 10th Pass Candidates; Selection Process Explained

Central Bank of India is hiring candidates for the posts of Safai Karamchari Cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff posts.

Bank Jobs 2023: Want to work in a bank? Or looking for a job? Then you must read this article. Central Bank of India is hiring candidates for the posts of Safai Karamchari Cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff posts. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/cbiskssnov23/. The last date to submit the application form is January 9. A total of 484 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application form will be possible/ entertained. Before applying for the post, the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and other norms mentioned in the notification.

POST/DESIGNATION : Safai Karmachari cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff.

: Safai Karmachari cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff. JOB PROFILE: All the normal and routine duties of the subordinate staff cadre and for performance of which no special pay shall be payable.

Central Bank of India – Check Educational Qualification Here

The minimum educational qualification shall 10th standard pass /SSC pass or its equivalent examination pass.

Central Bank of India Selection Process

Selection will be through an Online examination (conducted by IBPS) and a Local language test (by Bank) strictly on merit, subject to the Reservation policy and guidelines issued by the Government of India in this regard. The structures of the Online Examination which will be conducted online are as follows:

Subject Medium of Exam Total Marks Duration 90 minutes English Language Knowledge English 10 General Awareness * 20 Elementary Arithmetic * 20 Psychometric Test- (Reasoning) * 20 Total 70

Candidates have to qualify in each of the above four tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by the Bank as per the Government guidelines. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for local language test/examination.

Local language test:

After the online examination, 4 times of total vacancies (State-wise and category-wise) qualified candidates will be called at the concerned Zonal Offices (list attached) for the Local language test. Schedules of local language test/exam will be provided separately.

Subject Total marks Duration Local Language test 30 marks 30 minutes

Candidates have to qualify Local Language test subject by securing cut-off marks decided by the Bank. Any change in the structure of the examination will be intimated through authorised Central Bank of India website www.centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank of India – State-Wise & CategoryWise Vacancies Under Recruitment Process of Safai Karmachari Cum Sub-Staff And/Or Sub-Staff 2024-25

SCALES OF PAY (IN RS.) & PROBATION

Selected candidates will be placed under the below mentioned pay scale in the Subordinate staff cadre, as per the Bipartite Settlement.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 – How to Apply?

Candidates are first required to go to the Bank website www.centralbankofindia.co.in or and click on the Home Page to open the link ―RECRUITMENT OF SAFAI KARMACHARI CUM SUB-STAFF AND/ OR SUB-STAFF 2024-25‖ and then click on the option ―CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT OF SAFAI KARMACHARI CUM SUB-STAFF AND/ OR SUB-STAFF‖ to open the On-Line Application Form. For more details, go through the detailed notification shared above.

