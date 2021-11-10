IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to end its registration process for IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 today on November 10, 2021. So, interested candidates who have not applied for Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees yet need to hurry up and apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in right now. This recruitment drive will fill up 4135 posts in the organization. The notification (CRP PO/MT-XI for vacancies of 2022-23) of this IBPS PO recruitment process was released on October 19 and one can view it on official website of IBPS at ibps.in. All willing candidates must note that the last date for payment of application fees and intimation charges is also November 10, 2021.

Age limit and Eligibility: Candidates having a graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Indian government or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 30 years of age. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the step-by-step guide written below:

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply