IBPS RRB Notification 2023: Apply For PO Clerk Posts at ibps.in; Application Link Here

IBPS RRB Notification 2023 PDF: A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer.

IBPS RRB Notification 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released a detailed notification for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XII). The online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) tentatively in August and September 2023. The registration process will begin today, June 01, 2023. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at ibps.in.

Nearly 8,000 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the exam details, vacancy details, official website, and educational qualifications here.

IBPS RRB Notification 2023: Check Registration Dates

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: 01.06.2023 to 21.06.2023 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): 01.06.2023 to 21.06.2023 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: 10.07.2023 Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: 17.07.2023 to 22.07.2023 Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary July/ August, 2023 Online Examination – Preliminary August, 2023 Result of Online exam – Preliminary September 2023 Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main / Single September 2023 Online Examination – Main / Single September 2023 Declaration of Result – Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October 2023 Download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October/November 2023 Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October/November 2023 Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant. (Multipurpose)): January 2024

IBPS RRB Vacancy

OFFICE ASSISTANTS (MULTIPURPOSE) OFFICER SCALE-I Officer Scale II (Agriculture Officer) Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer) Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager) Officer Scale II (Law) Officer Scale II (CA) Officer Scale II (IT) Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer) Officer Scale III

IBPS RRB Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent (a) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s* (b) Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer.

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy; Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s* Desirable: working knowledge of Computer.

Click here to apply for the post of Officer Scale I

Click here to apply for the post of Officer Scale II/III

Click here to apply for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

IBPS RRB Selection

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

IBPS RRB Recruitment Notification (PDF) – Direct Link

How to Apply?

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.

