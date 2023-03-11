Home

Madhya Pradesh Apex Bank Officer Grade Jobs 2023: Apply For 638 Posts at apexbank.in. Read Details Here

MP Apex Bank Officer Grade Recruitment 2023: Aspirants can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Bank at apexbank.in.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Looking for a bank job? Several banks are providing excellent job opportunities. The MP Rajya Sahakari Bank MYDT, Bhopal is hiring candidates for the posts of Officer Grade of different category and Grade. Aspirants can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Bank at apexbank.in. The last date for submission of the online application form is April 9. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

MP Officer Grade Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Check Important Events Check Important Dates Commencement of on-line registration of application 10/03/2023 Closure of registration of application 09/04/2023 Closure for editing application details 09/04/2023 Last date for printing your application 24/04/2023 Online Fee Payment 10/03/2023 to 09/04/2023

MP Officer Grade Apex Bank Vacancy: Check Post-Wise Vacancy

NAME OF THE POST NUMBER OF VACANCY Computer Programmer (Senior Management Grade-2) 35 Financial Analyst (Senior Management

Grade-2) 35 Marketing Officer (Senior Management

Grade-2) 29 Internal Auditor (Senior Management

Grade-2) 25 Internal Inspector (Middle Management

Grade-1) 17 Office Superintendent (Middle Management Grade-1) 12 Branch Inspector (Middle Management

Grade-1) 17 Branch Manager (Middle Management

Grade-1) 367 Asstt. Chief Supervisor (Middle

Management Grade-2) 27 Sub Engineer (Middle Management

Grade-2) 8 Statistical Officer (Middle Management

Grade) 15 Accountant (Middle

Management Grade-2) 38 Computer Programmer-2 (Middle

Management Grade-2) 13 Total Posts 638 Official Website : www.apexbank.in

MP Officer Grade Apex Bank Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification here

Name of the post Check Educational Qualifications here Computer Programmer (Senior Management Grade-II) B.E. / B. Tech in Computer Science or

MCA with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade from any recognized University. Preference will be given for candidates having working experience from any RBI Licensed Bank Financial Analyst (Senior Management Grade-II) CA/ICWA or MBA (Finance) with two years’ regular course from any Govt. recognized University along with minimum 60 % marks or equivalent grade. Preference will be given for candidates having work experience from any RBI Licensed Bank. Marketing Officer (Senior Management Grade-II) MBA (Marketing) with two years’ regular

course from any Govt. recognized University along with minimum 60 % marks or equivalent grade. Preference will be given for candidates having work experience from any RBI Licensed Bank. Branch Manager (Middle Management Grade-I ) MBA (Finance) with two years regular

course from any Govt. recognized University along with minimum 60% marks or equivalent Grade Sub Engineer(CIVIL) (Middle Management Grade-II) Degree in CIVIL from any recognized

University Computer programmer-2 (Middle Management Grade-II) Degree in Computer Science /

Information Technology from any recognized university

MP Officer Grade Apex Bank Selection Process

The Final selection of the candidate will be made on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination and interview. For more details, check the job notification shared below.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply Online

MP Officer Grade Apex Bank Job Notification Pdf – Direct Link

MP Officer Grade Apex Bank Salary

Pay Scale under 7 th Pay Scale for the post of: –

Computer Programmer, Financial Analyst, Marketing Officer & Internal Auditor (Senior Management Grade-II) Pay Scale 42700 -135100 /-

Branch Manager, Branch Inspector, Internal Inspector & Office Superintendent (Middle Management Grade-I ) Pay Scale 36200 -114800 /-

Assistant Chief Supervisor, Sub Engineer, Statistical Officer, Accountant, Accountant & Computer programmer-2 (Middle Management Grade-II) Pay Scale 32800 – 103600/- Note-In addition to above Pay Scale Dearness allowance (DA) and other allowances as per prevailing rates of selected DCCB will be paid.

MP Officer Grade Apex Bank Jobs: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 09, 2023, through the official website —apexbank.in

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.