Home

Education

Bank Jobs: Want to Work As Assistant Manager? Check Pay Scale, Application, Vacancy Here

Bank Jobs: Want to Work As Assistant Manager? Check Pay Scale, Application, Vacancy Here

Bank Jobs 2023: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Bank at www.apexbank.in.

Looking for a job? Check details here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Bank Jobs 2023: The MP Rajya Sahakari Bank or Apex Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Manager in different categories of Officer Grade. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Bank at www.apexbank.in. Female candidates can also apply on unreserved/reserved (Male) posts as per their eligibility and social category. A total of 27 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

SC/ST and OBC candidates are eligible to apply against unreserved category posts but they will not be eligible to get benefits of age and fee relaxation. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

You may like to read

MP APEX Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Opening date of submission of online application: 21.03.2023

Last date of submission of online application: 20.04.2023

Amount of Application Fee: Rs. 1200/- for all (General/OBC/EWS candidates) and Rs 900/- for all (SC /ST/PWBD Candidates) 18% GST additional (Fees submitted is Non- Refundable)

Date of downloading of Call Letters for online examination: Around 7 days before examination date.

MP APEX Assistant Manager Bank Vacancy

Name of the post and number of vacancy here

Asstt. Manager Finance/Accounts (JM-I): 15 posts Asstt. Manager IT (JM-I): 3 posts Asstt. Manager Electrical (JM-I): 2 posts Asstt. Manager Civil (JM-I): 2 posts Asstt. Manager Marketing (JM-I): 2 posts Asstt. Manager Law (JM-I): 2 posts Asstt. Manager Agriculture (JM-I): 1 post

MP APEX Bank Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Asistant Manager Agriculture (JM-I): Graduate in Agriculture Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University OR Post Graduate in Agriculture from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.

Graduate in Agriculture Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University OR Post Graduate in Agriculture from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Asistant Manager IT (JM-I): B.E/BTech(Computer Science)/Computer Application from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University OR MCA from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.

B.E/BTech(Computer Science)/Computer Application from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University OR MCA from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Asistant Manager Electrical (JM-I): BE (Electrical) from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.

BE (Electrical) from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Asistant Manager Marketing(JM-I): MBA (Marketing) from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University

MP APEX Bank Assistant Manager Selection Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

MP APEX Bank Assistant Manager Job Notification PDF – Direct Link

MP APEX Bank Assistant Manager Salary

Junior Management-I (Asstt.Manager) Pay scale 70020-118720

Total Emoluments Rs. 100013 Apprx Per Month

How to Apply For MP APEX Bank Assistant Manager Jobs 2023?

Candidates can apply online only from 21.03.2023 to 20.04.2023 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Before applying online a candidate will be required to have a scanned (digital) image of his/her photograph,

signature, left thumb impression and the hand written declaration as per the specifications given in the recruitment notification.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.