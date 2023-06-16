By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bank Jobs 2023: State Bank of India is Hiring. Check Vacancy, Selection Process Here
SBI Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India(SBI) is hiring. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.
SBI Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India(SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of FLC Counsellors, and FLC Directors. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. A total of 194 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the vacant positions is July 6, 2023. The recruitment notification has been released for the engagement of retired bank officers on a contract basis.
“State Bank of India invites online application from Indian citizen for engagement of retired officers of SBI, erstwhile Associates (e-ABs) of SBI, other PSBs including RRBs to the following posts on contractual basis,” reads the official notification.
State Bank of India SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- Online Registration begins: June 15, 2023
- Last Date to Apply: July 6, 2023
SBI Vacancy For Engagement of Retired Bank Officers
- FLC Counsellor: 182 posts
- FLC Directors: 12 posts
SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here
- Essential Qualification of FLC Counsellor: As the counsellors are expected to counsel the public in all issues related with financial institutions, proficiency in local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) and working knowledge of computers is essential.
- Essential Qualification of FLC Directors: FLC Directors are expected to counsel the public in all issues related with financial institutions, proficiency in local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) and working knowledge of computers is essential.
SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Selection Process Here
- The selection will be based on shortlisting & interview.
- Shortlisting: Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.
- Interview: Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. For more details, refer to recruitment notification shared below.
SBI RBO Job Notification 2023 – PDF (Direct Link)
How to Apply For SBI Bank Jobs?
Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website bank.sbi/careers OR sbi.co.in/careers. After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system-generated online application forms.
