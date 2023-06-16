Home

Education

Bank Jobs 2023: State Bank of India is Hiring. Check Vacancy, Selection Process Here

Bank Jobs 2023: State Bank of India is Hiring. Check Vacancy, Selection Process Here

SBI Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India(SBI) is hiring. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.

State Bank of India is Hiring. Check Vacancy, Selection Process Here.

SBI Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India(SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of FLC Counsellors, and FLC Directors. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. A total of 194 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the vacant positions is July 6, 2023. The recruitment notification has been released for the engagement of retired bank officers on a contract basis.

“State Bank of India invites online application from Indian citizen for engagement of retired officers of SBI, erstwhile Associates (e-ABs) of SBI, other PSBs including RRBs to the following posts on contractual basis,” reads the official notification.

You may like to read

State Bank of India SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Online Registration begins: June 15, 2023

Last Date to Apply: July 6, 2023

SBI Vacancy For Engagement of Retired Bank Officers

FLC Counsellor: 182 posts

FLC Directors: 12 posts

SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Essential Qualification of FLC Counsellor : As the counsellors are expected to counsel the public in all issues related with financial institutions, proficiency in local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) and working knowledge of computers is essential.

: As the counsellors are expected to counsel the public in all issues related with financial institutions, proficiency in local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) and working knowledge of computers is essential. Essential Qualification of FLC Directors: FLC Directors are expected to counsel the public in all issues related with financial institutions, proficiency in local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) and working knowledge of computers is essential.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Selection Process Here

The selection will be based on shortlisting & interview. Shortlisting: Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. Interview: Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. For more details, refer to recruitment notification shared below.

How to Apply For SBI Bank Jobs?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website OR . After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system-generated online application forms.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.