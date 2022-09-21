SBI RECRUITMENT: The State Bank of India has released SBI PO Recruitment 2022 notification. The candidates who are interested must note that the registration process for Probationary Officer posts will begin on September 22, 2022. The candidates can apply online though the official website if the bank i.e. sbi.co.in.Also Read - RuPay Credit Card-Linked UPI Payment Via QR Code Begins; Customers of THESE 3 Banks Will Be 1st To Benefit

The last date to apply for the post is till October 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts. Also Read - Heritage On Money: Did You Know About These Wonders On Back Of Indian Currency Notes?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below

Vacancy Details

Regular vacancy: 1600 Posts

Backlog vacancy: 73 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally

However, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2022.

AGE LIMIT

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years.

Selection Process

The selection for Probationary Officers will be done via a three-Phase process

Preliminary exam, main examination and psychometric test.

The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately.

The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list.

It is important to note that the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹750/- for r General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Application Fee once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. Also Read - IBPS RRB PO Prelims Score Card 2022 Released at ibps.in; Direct Link, Steps to Check Marks Here