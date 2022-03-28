Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP Dewas), MP has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Junior Technician posts. However, the last date to apply for the posts is today, March 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website, bnpdewas.spmcil.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 81 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For further details on Bank Note Press Recruitment, please scroll down.Also Read - IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For 1095 Posts at igiaviationdelhi.com

Important Dates

The online applications started: February 26, 2022

The last date for submission of online applications: March 28, 2022.

Tentative date of Online examination at selected centres: April/May – 2022

Vacancy Details

Total: 81 posts Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 6421 Posts Tomorrow| Selection Process, Eligibility Criteria And Direct Link Here

Junior Technician(Ink Factory): 60 posts

Junior Technician Printing: 19 posts

Junior Technician Electrical/IT: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria For Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022

Junior Technician (Ink Factory): Full-time ITI certificate in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/ Printing Technology along with one year National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)from NCVT. Junior Technician (Printing): Full-time ITI certificate in Printing Trade viz. Litho Offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Electroplating, Full-time ITI course in Platemaker-cum-Impositor, Hand Composing along with one year National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)from NCVT. Junior Technician(Electrical / IT): Full-time ITI certificate in Electrical, Electronics along with one year National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)from NCVT.

How to Apply Online?