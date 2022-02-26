Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP Dewas), MP has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Junior Technician posts. Those candidates who are interested can apply for the same through the official website, bnpdewas.spmcil.com. The online registration has commenced today, February 26, 2022.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Professor, Other Posts at upsc.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Applicants must note that the last date for submission of the online application is March 28, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 81 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For further details on Bank Note Press Recruitment, please scroll down. Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer Posts; Apply Online at bel-india.in

Important Dates

Date of Commencement for submission of online applications: February 26, 2022

Last Date for submission of online applications: March 28, 2022.

Tentative date of Online examination at selected centres: April/May – 2022

Vacancy Details

Junior Technician(Ink Factory): 60 posts

Junior Technician Printing: 19 posts

Junior Technician Electrical/IT: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Junior Technician (Ink Factory): Full-time ITI certificate in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/ Printing Technology along with one year National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)from NCVT.

Full-time ITI certificate in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/ Printing Technology along with one year National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)from NCVT. Junior Technician (Printing): Full-time ITI certificate in Printing Trade viz. Litho Offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Electroplating, Full-time ITI course in Platemaker-cum-Impositor, Hand Composing along with one year National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)from NCVT.

Full-time ITI certificate in Printing Trade viz. Litho Offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Electroplating, Full-time ITI course in Platemaker-cum-Impositor, Hand Composing along with one year National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)from NCVT. Junior Technician(Electrical / IT): Full-time ITI certificate in Electrical, Electronics along with one year National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)from NCVT.

How to Apply Online?