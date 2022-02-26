Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP Dewas), MP has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Junior Technician posts. Those candidates who are interested can apply for the same through the official website, bnpdewas.spmcil.com. The online registration has commenced today, February 26, 2022.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Professor, Other Posts at upsc.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here
Applicants must note that the last date for submission of the online application is March 28, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 81 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For further details on Bank Note Press Recruitment, please scroll down. Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer Posts; Apply Online at bel-india.in
Important Dates
- Date of Commencement for submission of online applications: February 26, 2022
- Last Date for submission of online applications: March 28, 2022.
- Tentative date of Online examination at selected centres: April/May – 2022
Vacancy Details
- Junior Technician(Ink Factory): 60 posts
- Junior Technician Printing: 19 posts
- Junior Technician Electrical/IT: 2 posts
Eligibility Criteria
- Junior Technician (Ink Factory): Full-time ITI certificate in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/ Printing Technology along with one year National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)from NCVT.
- Junior Technician (Printing): Full-time ITI certificate in Printing Trade viz. Litho Offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Electroplating, Full-time ITI course in Platemaker-cum-Impositor, Hand Composing along with one year National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)from NCVT.
- Junior Technician(Electrical / IT): Full-time ITI certificate in Electrical, Electronics along with one year National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)from NCVT.
How to Apply Online?