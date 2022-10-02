Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda(BoB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Sr. Relationship Manager, e-Wealth Relationship Manager, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.co.in. A total of 346 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility. Short-listing and interview/selection method will be purely provisional without verification of documents. The last date to submit the application form is October 20. For more details, please scroll through this article.Also Read - IREDA Recruitment 2022: Apply For 21 Posts at ireda.in Till Oct 21. Check Eligibility Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Online Registration of Application starts from: September 29, 2022

Last date for Online Registration of Application & Payment of fees: October 20, 2022

Bank of Baroda Vacancy

Sr. Relationship Manager: 320 posts e- Wealth Relationship Manager: 24 posts Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): 01 post Operations Head-Wealth: 01 post

Bank of Baroda Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification

Sr. Relationship Manager: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE.

e- Wealth Relationship Manager : A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE.

: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt bodies/AICTE

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt bodies/AICTE Operations Head-Wealth: Graduate from Government recognized University or Institution. Preference will be given to candidates having MBA or equivalent degree from reputed Colleges.

Bank of Baroda Selection Procedure

Selection Procedure: Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, age limit and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bank —bankofbaroda.in. Candidates are advised to check Bank's website www.bankofbaroda.in/careers.htm (Current Opportunities) regularly for details and updates. Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and Contact Number.