Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Apply For 15 Posts at bankofbaroda.co.in. Eligibility, Last Date Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Bank of Baroda (BOB) is hiring qualified and experienced professionals for various positions on a regular basis in Risk Management Department. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.co.in. A total of 15 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is January 24, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application fees, and other details here.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Online Registration of Application starts from: January 04, 2023

Last date for Online Registration of Application & Payment of fees: January 24, 2023

Bank of Baroda Vacancy

Sr. Manager- Large Corporate Credit Risk Management: 01 post

Sr. Manager- Bank, NBFC and FI Sector Credit Risk Management: 02 posts

Sr. Manager –Climate Risk & Sustainability:02 posts

Sr. Manager- MSME Credit Risk Management: 02 posts

Sr. Manager- Retail Credit Risk Management: 01 post

Sr. Manager- Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management: 01 post

Sr. Manager- Enterprise and Operational Risk Management: 03 posts

Sr. Manager- Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control: 01 post

Sr. Manager- Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis: 02 posts

Bank of Baroda Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Sr. Manager- Large Corporate Credit Risk Management: Chartered Accountant (CA), or Full time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent as full-time course from recognized institute Preferred: CFA (CFA institute-USA) FRM (GARP) PRM (PRMIA) ESG (CFA institute-USA) SCR(GARP).

Chartered Accountant (CA), or Full time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent as full-time course from recognized institute Preferred: CFA (CFA institute-USA) FRM (GARP) PRM (PRMIA) ESG (CFA institute-USA) SCR(GARP). Sr. Manager- Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control: Chartered Accountant (CA), or Full time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent as full-time course from recognized institute, or Preferred: CFA (CFA institute-USA), FRM(GARP), PRM (PRMIA)

Bank of Baroda Application Fee

Application fees: Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women

Bank of Baroda Selection Process

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method. For more details, check the job notification shared below.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 24, 2023, through the official website —bankofbaroda.in. After applying for the post, they must save, download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.