Top Recommended Stories
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Apply For 15 Posts at bankofbaroda.co.in. Eligibility, Last Date Here
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Bank of Baroda (BOB) is hiring qualified and experienced professionals for various positions on a regular basis in Risk Management Department. Interested candidates ca
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Bank of Baroda (BOB) is hiring qualified and experienced professionals for various positions on a regular basis in Risk Management Department. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.co.in. A total of 15 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is January 24, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application fees, and other details here.
Also Read:
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
- Online Registration of Application starts from: January 04, 2023
- Last date for Online Registration of Application & Payment of fees: January 24, 2023
Bank of Baroda Vacancy
Name of the post and number of vacancies here
- Sr. Manager- Large Corporate Credit Risk Management: 01 post
- Sr. Manager- Bank, NBFC and FI Sector Credit Risk Management: 02 posts
- Sr. Manager –Climate Risk & Sustainability:02 posts
- Sr. Manager- MSME Credit Risk Management: 02 posts
- Sr. Manager- Retail Credit Risk Management: 01 post
- Sr. Manager- Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management: 01 post
- Sr. Manager- Enterprise and Operational Risk Management: 03 posts
- Sr. Manager- Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control: 01 post
- Sr. Manager- Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis: 02 posts
Bank of Baroda Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
- Sr. Manager- Large Corporate Credit Risk Management: Chartered Accountant (CA), or Full time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent as full-time course from recognized institute Preferred: CFA (CFA institute-USA) FRM (GARP) PRM (PRMIA) ESG (CFA institute-USA) SCR(GARP).
- Sr. Manager- Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control: Chartered Accountant (CA), or Full time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent as full-time course from recognized institute, or Preferred: CFA (CFA institute-USA), FRM(GARP), PRM (PRMIA)
Bank of Baroda Application Fee
- Application fees: Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates
- Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women
Bank of Baroda Selection Process
Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method. For more details, check the job notification shared below.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment Job Notification PDF
Bank of Baroda Application Form
How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 24, 2023, through the official website —bankofbaroda.in. After applying for the post, they must save, download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.