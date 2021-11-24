Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: The Bank of Baroda has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Relationship Manager and e-wealth Relationship manager on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website which is bankofbaroda.in.Also Read - Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Here's How To Apply For 115 Specialist Officer Posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The last date for online registration and the payment of the application fee is December 9, 2021.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

A total of 326 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates will be hired for the post of Senior Relationship Manager and e-wealth Relationship manager.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda which is bankofbaroda.in.

Click on the current openings available in the ‘Careers’ section.

Now, a new window will open up.

Click on the link that reads, ” Recruitment of Senior Relationship Managers & eWealth Relationship Manager.”

Candidates can also click on the direct link given here: Click Here

Enter credentials such as post, name, mobile number, e-mail id, and captcha and fill in the application form.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

A total of Rs 600 needs to be paid as an application fee. Note, the fee is non-refundable.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection procedure will consist of an online test, followed by a personal interview. There might also be another selection procedure after a personal interview.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

A candidate appearing for the Senior Relationship Manager post must note that the minimum age limit is 24 years of age whereas the maximum age limit is 35 years as of November 1, 2021. Whereas candidates appearing for the e-wealth Relationship manager must be at least 25 years of age and must not be over 35 years of age as of November 1, 2021. For more details, a candidate can check the official notification issued by the Bank of Baroda: Click Here