Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has issued a notification for the post of Sr. Relationship Manager, e-Relationship Manager, Territory Head, Group Head, Product Head— Investment and Research, etc. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the posts can apply for BOB Recruitment 2021 online from April 9, 2021, on its website i.e. bankofbaroda.in. Also Read - UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021 Application Date extended till April 25 At upsessb.org.in | Details Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the official notification. Also Read - UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Over 5,000 Vacancies at UP Anganwadis For Various Posts, Apply Soon

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION Also Read - CBI Conducts Searches at 100 Locations Across 11 States in Separate Bank Fraud Cases

Important dates

Starting date for submission of application: April 9, 2021

Last date for submission of application: April 29, 2021

BOB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total Posts – 511

Sr. Relationship Managers- 407

E-Relationship Managers- 50

Territory Heads- 44

Group Heads- 6

Product Head Investment and Research-1

Head Operations and Technology-1

Digital Sales Manager- 1

IT Functional Analyst Manager- 1

BOB Manager jobs 2021: Age limit

Sr. Relationship Managers – 24 years to 35 years

E-Relationship Managers – 23 years to 35 years

Territory Heads – 27 years to 40 years

Group Heads – 31 years to 45 years

Product Head Investment and Research – 28 years to 45 years

Head Operations and Technology – 31 years to 45 years

Digital Sales Manager – 26 years to 40 years

IT Functional Analyst Manager – 26 years to 35 years