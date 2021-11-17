Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: The Bank Of Baroda has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of IT Specialist Officer (Data Scientist and Data Engineer). The application window has opened for the candidates from November 16, 2021, on the official website www.bankofbaroda.in. The deadline to apply for the post is Dec 6, 2021.Also Read - UPTET Admit Card 2021 Likely to Be Released on updeled.gov.in | Check Exam Schedule, Other Details

Bank of Baroda IT SO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Specialist Officer: 15 Posts

Bank of Baroda IT SO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The online application form begins on Nov 16, 2021.

The deadline to submit the application form is Dec 6, 2021.

Bank of Baroda IT SO Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualifications

Data Scientist: A candidate must have completed B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized University.

Data Engineer: A candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university.

Bank of Baroda IT SO Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Data Scientist: The minimum age required for the Grade SMG/S-position is 32 years whereas the maximum age limit is 40 years. For candidates applying for Grade, MMG/S-III position, the minimum age required is 28 years whereas the maximum age limit is 35 years.

Data Engineer: The minimum age required for the Grade position MMG/S-III is 28 years whereas the maximum age limit is 35 years. For candidates applying for the Grade, MMG/S-II position, the minimum age required is 25 years whereas the maximum age limit is 32 years.

Bank of Baroda IT SO Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

For candidates applying for the Grade MMGS-II and MMGS-III positions, will have to appear for the online test, followed by a Group Discussion, and later an interview will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates.

Bank of Baroda IT SO Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

MMGS II : Rs 48,170 x 1740 (1) – Rs 49,910 x 1990 (10) – Rs 69,180

MMGS III : Rs 63,840 x 1990 (5) – Rs 73,790 x 2220 (2) – Rs 78,230

SMG/S-IV : Rs 76,010 x 2220 (4) – Rs 84,890 x 2500 (2) – Rs 89,890

Bank of Baroda IT SO Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can apply online for the post on the official website before Dec 6, 2021. After applying for the post, they must save, download and take a printout of the application form for future reference. Job aspirants must check the detailed notification issued by the Bank Of Baroda. For the convenience of the aspirants, we have given below the direct link for the detailed notification.

Here is the Direct Link for the detailed Notification: Click Here