Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Bank of Baroda has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Branch Receivables Manager. Those interested can apply for the same through the official website of the Bank — bankofbaroda.in — till April 14, 2022. The selected candidates will be posted in various State/UT for which he/she has applied.

Vacancy Details For Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022

Branch Receivables Manager: 159 posts

Reservation in Posts:

SC: 23 posts

ST: 11 posts

OBC: 42 posts

EWS: 15 posts

UR: 68 posts

For details on qualification, age limit and application process, please read below.

Eligibility Criteria For Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022:

Education Qualification: In order to apply for the post, a candidate must have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University / Institution recognized by Govt. of India / UGC/AICTE.

Selection Procedure For Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022:

Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal interviews and/or any other selection method. The candidate applying for the above positions shall ensure that, they maintain a healthy Credit history and shall have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining.

Application fees

General, EWS & OBC candidates : Rs.600 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges

Rs.600 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges SC, ST, PWD & Women: Rs.100 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges

Age Limit

To apply for the positions mentioned above, a candidate must be between 23-35 years of age.

How to Apply For Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 14, 2022, through the official website —bankofbaroda.in.

To apply for the post, click on the direct link given below.