Bank of Baroda Vacancy 2022: Bank of Baroda has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Quality Assurance Lead, Developer – Mobile Application Development, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 09, 2022. A total of 60 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Post-qualification experience below 6 months in any organization would not be considered (wherever applicable). Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates HERE

Online registration of Application & Payment of Fees Begins: October 19, 2022

Online registration of Application & Payment of Fees Ends: November 09, 2022

Bank of Baroda Vacancy 2022

Senior Quality Assurance Lead: 02 posts

Quality Assurance Engineers: 06 posts

Junior Quality Assurance Engineer: 05 posts

Senior Developer -Full Stack Java: 16 posts

Developer- Full Stack Java: 13 posts

Developer – Full Stack .NET & JAVA: 06 posts

Senior Developer – Mobile Application Development: 04 posts

Developer – Mobile Application Development: 06 posts

Senior UI/UX Designer: 01 post

UI/UX Designer: 01 post

Bank of Baroda Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification

Senior Quality Assurance Lead: B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.

Quality Assurance Engineers: B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.

Junior Quality Assurance Engineer: B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.

Senior Developer -Full Stack Java: B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.

Bank of Baroda Selection Process

Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent rounds of Personal Interviews and/or any other selection method. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process through the detailed notification shared below:

Bank of Baroda Application Fee

Application fees: Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and Contact Number. Candidates should visit Bank's website www.bankofbaroda.in/Career.htm and register themselves online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Careers-> Current Opportunities on the Bank's website & pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking, etc.