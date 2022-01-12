Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. The Bank of Baroda has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Vice President, Head, National Manager Telecalling, Manager, Vice President, and others. Applicants must note that the last date for submission of the online application is on or before February 01, 2022. Those candidates who are interested can apply for the same through the Bank’s official website, www.bankofbaroda.in. Selected candidates will work under the Cash Management Department and Receivables Management Department.Also Read - North East Railway Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 25000, Class 10 Pass-out Can Apply For 323 Posts on ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Cash Management Department

Assistant Vice President – Acquisition & Relationship Management: 50

Assistant Vice President – Product Manager: 3

Receivables Management Department

Head Strategy – Receivables Management, Retail, MSME, Agri Loans: 1

National Manager Telecalling: 1

Head Project & Process – Receivable Management: 1

National Receivables Manager: 3

Zonal Receivables Manager: 21

Vice President – Strategy Manager: 3

Dy. Vice President – Strategy Manager: 3

Vendor Manager: 3

Compliance Manager: 1

Regional Receivables Manager: 48

MIS Manager: 4

Complaint Manager: 1

Process Manager: 4

Asst. Vice President – Strategy Manager: 1

Area Receivables Manager: 50

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Head Strategy: Receivables Management, Retail, MSME, Agri Loans: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE. Desirable qualification: Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management and Professional Certification in Project Management.

National Manager Telecalling: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE. Desirable qualification: Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in any discipline.

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE. Desirable qualification: Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in any discipline. National Receivables Manager: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt.bodies/AICTE. Desirable qualification: Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.in.

Click on the current openings available in the ‘Careers’ section.

Now click on the link that reads, ” Recruitment for various Positions in Cash Management on Fixed Term Engagement on Contract Basis ” or ” Recruitment for various Positions in Receivables Management on Fixed Term Engagement on Contract Basis .”

” or ” .” Now, Click on the ” apply now ” option.

” option. Enter credentials such as post, name, mobile number, e-mail id, and captcha and fill in the application form.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification for the posts available in the Cash Management Department.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification for the posts available in the Receivables Management Department.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply Online