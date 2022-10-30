Bank of Baroda Vacancy 2022: Bank of Baroda is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Quality Assurance Lead, Developer – Mobile Application Development, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.in. The last date for submission of online application is November 09. A total of 60 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Register For 1422 Posts at sbi.co.in Till Nov 7. Read Details Here
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates HERE
- Online registration of Application & Payment of Fees Begins: October 19, 2022
- Online registration of Application & Payment of Fees Ends: November 09, 2022
Bank of Baroda Vacancy 2022
- Senior Quality Assurance Lead: 02 posts
- Quality Assurance Engineers: 06 posts
- Junior Quality Assurance Engineer: 05 posts
- Senior Developer -Full Stack Java: 16 posts
- Developer- Full Stack Java: 13 posts
- Developer – Full Stack .NET & JAVA: 06 posts
- Senior Developer – Mobile Application Development: 04 posts
- Developer – Mobile Application Development: 06 posts
- Senior UI/UX Designer: 01 post
- UI/UX Designer: 01 post
Bank of Baroda Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification
- Senior Quality Assurance Lead: B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.
- Quality Assurance Engineers: B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.
- Junior Quality Assurance Engineer: B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.
- Senior Developer -Full Stack Java: B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.
Bank of Baroda Application Fee
- Application fees: Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates
- Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women
Bank of Baroda Selection Process
Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent rounds of Personal Interviews and/or any other selection method.