Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026: Last date extended for 1,100 posts | Check direct link HERE

The registration deadline for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 has been extended. You can find the direct link to apply for the 1,100 vacancies below.

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The deadline for Bank of Baroda's SO examination has been extended. Representational image

Bank of Baroda has extended the registration deadline for Wealth Executive and Credit Analyst posts. The last date to apply for the 1,100 vacancies has now been pushed to October 1, 2026. Candidates who haven’t yet applied can do so through the official Bank of Baroda website, bankofbaroda.bank.in. The last date for printing the application form is October 16, 2026.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in.

Click on the careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SO recruitment.

Again, a new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, fill out the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and your application is submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is Rs 850/- for general, EWS and OBC category candidates and Rs 175/- for SC, ST, PWBD, ESM and women candidates.

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The application fee/intimation charges are non-refundable and must be paid by all candidates, irrespective of whether the online test takes place or whether they go on to be shortlisted for the interview.

The selection process may comprise Application Scrutiny, online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for the further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview / Multiple rounds of Interviews of candidates.

Psychometric Test &/or PI shall be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, level of communication, clarity & problem-solving innovativeness, level of efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post etc.

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The online test will consist of 120 questions carrying 120 marks in total, to be completed within 120 minutes. It’s divided into four sections: English Language, Reasoning Ability & Quantitative Aptitude, General/Economic & Banking Awareness, and Professional Knowledge related to the specific position.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers in all sections. For every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks assigned to that question will be deducted to arrive at the corrected score. However, if a question is left unanswered, there will be no penalty.