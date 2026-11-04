Bank of Baroda WMS Recruitment 2026: 805 managerial vacancies announced, check eligibility and fee

Bank of Baroda is hiring for its WMS vertical, and candidates have until November 24, 2026 to apply for the 805 managerial posts.

Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: November 4, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
Bank of Baroda WMS Recruitment 2026: 805 managerial vacancies announced, check eligibility and fee
The last date to apply is November 24, 2026. File image

Bank of Baroda is hiring for its Wealth Management Services vertical, and eligible candidates can apply online at bankofbaroda.bank.in. In all, 805 managerial posts are up for grabs in this drive.

The last date to apply is November 24, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Read more: Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026: Last date extended for 1,100 posts | Check direct link HERE

Check vacancy details

  • Group Head: Assistant Vice President II: 8 posts
  • Head Investment: Assistant Vice President II: 1 post
  • Territory Head: Assistant Vice President I: 35 posts
  • Investment Product Manager: Assistant Vice President I: 2 posts
  • Investment Product Manager: Assistant Vice President I: 791 posts

What is the eligibility criteria?

Before applying, candidates should go through the detailed notification linked here to see the educational qualification and age limit required for the post.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026: Last date extended for 1,100 posts | Check direct link HERE

What is the selection process?

The selection process may comprise Application Scrutiny, an online test, a psychometric test, or any other test deemed suitable for the further selection process followed by an interview of candidates.

Psychometric Test &/or PI shall be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, level of communication, clarity & problem-solving innovativeness, level of efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post, etc.

The Bank reserves the right to call for the PI, candidates in a ratio, at its sole discretion. Wherever an online test is conducted, candidates shall be called for PI on the basis of their performance in the online test.

What is the application fee?

Candidates from the UR, EWS and OBC categories will have to pay ₹850, while SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM and women candidates pay Rs 175. Applicants should note that this fee (or intimation charge) will not be refunded, regardless of whether an online test takes place or whether they make it to the interview stage.

Also Read | LEAKED: 1TB of Bank of Baroda user data, including PAN, Aadhaar, bank details, exposed on dark web

Notably, the payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking, etc., by providing the information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of Bank of Baroda.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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