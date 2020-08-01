Bank of India Recruitment 2020: The Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications for recruitment to 28 positions: 14 each for Officers and Clerks. Candidates can apply for the said vacancies from August 1-16 on the bank’s official website bankofindia.co.in. Also Read - RBI Slaps Penalties on Bank of India, Karnataka Bank For Non-compliance With Certain Norms

However, it should be noted that the recruitment drive is open only for sportsperson who have qualified for a championship/event. The detailed official advertisement can be accessed through this link. Candidates can also access the advertisement by visiting bankofindia.co.in.

There, they will have to click on 'Career' in the top bar and, on the next page, on the link that reads 'Recruitment of Sportspersons-Project no. 2020-21/1-Notice dated 01.07.2020'.

Notably, the vacancies are open for those who have played the following sports: Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Gymnastics, Swimming, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

The selection will be done through shortlisting for interview and/pr field trials based on the experience, qualficiations and overall suitability of a sportsperson for the particular post that he/she has applied for.