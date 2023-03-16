Home

Bank of India PO Recruitment 2023: Check Admit Card, Marking Scheme, Paper Pattern Here

BOI Admit Card 2023: Candidates can download the BOI PO Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Bank at bankofindia.co.in.

Bank of India PO Recruitment 2023: The Bank of India (BOI) will conduct the online examination for the Probationary Officers in Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I) post on March 19, 2023. Meanwhile, candidates can download the BOI PO Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Bank at bankofindia.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 500 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. One can check the important dates, marking scheme, and other details here.

BOI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of Call letter Download 13 – 03 – 2023 Closure of Call letter Download 19 – 03 – 2023

BOI Recruitment 2023: Check Exam Pattern, Maximum Marks Here

In the online examination, there will be following objective tests. The final selection of the candidates will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Online Examination, Personal Interview and Group discussion. The final list will be prepared in descending order for the respective categories i.e. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/GEN.

Sr. No Name of the Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 35 40 40 Minutes 2 Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes 3 General /Economy /Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes 4 Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes 5 English Descriptive Paper (Letter

writing & Essay) 02 25 30 Minutes

The above tests except the Test of English Language and English Descriptive paper will be available bilingually, i.e.English and Hindi. The test of English Language and English Descriptive Paper will be of qualifying nature i.e. Marks obtained in English Language and English Descriptive Paper will not be added while preparing merit List.

BOI PO Exam Marking Scheme

For the objective test, each Question in a particular test will carry equal marks.

For the descriptive test, candidates will be given a choice attempt 1 out of 3 essay writing questions and 1 out of 3 letter writing questions.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

Bank of India PO Admit Card 2023 – Direct Link

How to download Bank of India PO Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of the Bank of India at bankofindia.co.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ section. Click on the ‘Download Call Letter’ section. Click on the link that reads, “Download Call Letter- Online Examination dated 19.03.2023- Recruitment of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF) – Project No. 2022-23/3 Notice dated 01.02.2023.” Login using Registration No / Roll No, date of birth. The BOI PO admit card will appear on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

A candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time mentioned in the Call Letter. Latecomers will not be allowed to take the test. For more details, visit the official website of the Bank.

