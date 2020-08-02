Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment for the posts of officers and clerks. All those who are interested can visit bankofindia.co.in/careers and apply for the posts by August 16. Notably, a total of 28 vacancies have been announced by bank of India. Also Read - Bank of India Invites Applications For Officer, Clerk Positions; Apply on bankofindia.co.in

These vacancies are only open for a sportsperson. Those who are qualified in Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Gymnastics, Swimming, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Wrestling can apply to fill-in the vacancies.

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Here are steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website bankofindia.co.in

Step 2: Look for the career section. Under the tab, click on “advertisement-Project No. 2020-21/1-Notice dated 01.07.2020”

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on apply online

Step 4: Now, click on the link which says “click here for new registration”

Step 5: An application form will open. Enter all the details asked.