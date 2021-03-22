New Delhi: The Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 notification has been released for the post of General Officer. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the 150 vacant posts on the official website of Bank of Maharashtra, bankofmaharashtra.in. The candidates must note that the Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 is being held to fulfil the vacant post for General Officer Scale 2 across India. Also Read - Maharashtra Emerges as New COVID-19 Hotspot. Take a Quick Recap at Last 13 Days

Last date to fill the online application on April 6, 2021

Applicants must go through the eligibility criteria and other details before applying for the Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021. The candidates will get hired by an online exam to be conducted through IBPS. Those who are qualifying the written exam will be called for an interview round.

Bank of Maharashtra Vacancy 2021:

Name of the Category Number of Vacancy

SC 22

ST 11

OBC 40

EWS 15

UR 62

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 60% marks from a recognized institute.

It is mandatory to have work experience of 3 years as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank.

The age limit for the recruitment exam is between 25 years to 35 years.

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs. 48170 plus other applicable allowances.

The application fee for Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 is Rs. 1180 for the unreserved category. While the application fee is reduced for the SC/ ST candidates to Rs. 118.