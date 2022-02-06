Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Bank of Maharashtra,(BOM) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Generalist Officer in Scale 2 and 3. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — bankofmaharashtra.in.Also Read - NTPC Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply For 177 Posts Before March 15 at ntpc.co.in | Here's How to Apply

The online registration process has commenced from February 5, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts before February 22, 2022. For more details on the Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment process, please scroll down. Also Read - NIPER Recruitment 2022: Registration For 20 Posts Begins at niperhyd.ac.in; Apply Before This Date

Important Dates

The online application will begin: February 05, 2022

The online application will end on: February 22, 2022

The Exam Date: March 12, 2022

Vacancy Details

Total: 500 posts Also Read - MP Board Exams 2022: Today is Last Day to Register For Class 10, 12 Exams at mbbse.mponline.gov.in | Details Inside

Generalist Officer Scale-II: 400 (UR-162, SC-60, ST-30, OBC-108, EWS-40)

Generalist Officer Scale-III: 100 (UR-41, SC-15, ST-7, OBC-27, EWS-10)

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any field with a minimum of 60% marks in the aggregate of all semester/years (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD) or CA/CMA/CFA.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for Generalist Officer Scale-II posts must be between 25 to 35 years. Meanwhile, candidates applying for the posts of Generalist Officer Scale-III must be between 25 to 38 years.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Online exam

Interview

Bank of Maharashtra: Pay Scale

Generalist Officer Scale-II: Rs. 48170 – (1740/1) – 49910 – (1990/10) – 69810.

Generalist Officer Scale-III: Rs. 63840 – (1990/5) – 73790 – (2220/2) – 78230.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

UR / EWS / OBC: Rs 1180

SC / ST 100: Rs 118

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Know How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 22, 2022, through the official website —bankofmaharashtra.in.