Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Last Day To Apply For Officer Posts, Direct Link Here

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Candidates can visit bankofmaharashtra.in to apply for the posts. The deadline for printing the application form is August 9.

A total of 400 posts are on offer.

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: The application process for recruitment of officers in the Bank of Maharashtra is set to end today, July 25. Candidates can visit the official website bankofmaharashtra.in to complete the registration process. The recruitment drive by the Bank of Maharashtra aims to fill a total of 400 vacancies of Officer Scale II and III. Out of the total vacancies, 100 are for the Officer Scale III post. The remaining vacancies on offer are for Officer Scale II. The deadline for printing the Bank of Maharashtra application is August 9.

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates must have secured a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 60 per cent marks from a recognised institute. Passing the JAIIB and CAIIB is desirable. Aspirants with professional qualifications from a recognised university/regulatory body like CA/CMA/CFA can also apply.

Age: The candidates must be between 25 to 35 years to apply for the Officer III post. For the Officer Scale II vacancies, the age of the applicant must be between 25 to 38 years.

Experience: Applicants with work experience of three years as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank are needed. Experience in credit-related areas / Branch Head / In-charge is preferable, as per the official notice. For the Officer Scale III post, work experience of five years is required.

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Visit bankofmaharashtra.in. Click on the ‘Careers’ option on the main page. Go to current vacancies. Select the link for Officer Scale II and III recruitment. Register on the IBPS portal and start the application process. Pay the Bank of Maharashtra fee and submit the form.

Direct link here.

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Those belonging to general/EWS and OBC category will have to pay Rs 1,180. Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD need to submit Rs 118 as the application fee.

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for an online exam. Successful applicants will be called in for an interview in the proportion of 1:4 based on their rankings. The applicants will be ranked on the basis of scores in the online examination and interview. Selected applicants will be on a probation period six months from the date of joining.

