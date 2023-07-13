Home

Education

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Apply For 400 Officers Scale III and II Posts at bankofmaharashtra.in; Notification PDF Inside

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Apply For 400 Officers Scale III and II Posts at bankofmaharashtra.in; Notification PDF Inside

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website - bankofmaharashtra.in.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Apply For 400 Officers Scale III and II Posts at bankofmaharashtra.in; Notification PDF Inside

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: The Bank of Maharashtra has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Officers in Scale III and II. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website – bankofmaharashtra.in. The last date to submit the application form is July 25, 2023. A total of 400 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application links, and other details here.

Trending Now

Recruitment of Officers in MMGS Scale II & III Project 2023-24

Important Events Dates Commencement of on-line registration of application 13/07/2023 Closure of registration of application 25/07/2023 Closure for editing application details 25/07/2023 Last date for printing your application 09/08/2023 Online Fee Payment 13/07/2023 to 25/07/2023

Bank of Maharashtra Officers Vacancy

Officers in Scale III: 100 posts

Officers in Scale II: 300 posts

Bank of Maharashtra Officers Eligibility Criteria: Educational Qualification Here

Officers in Scale II: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters/years from a University/institute recognized by Govt of India or its regulatory bodies. Passing of JAIIB and CAIIN is desirable. To know more about the recruitment process(education and selection), candidates are required to go through the recruitment notification shared below.

Bank of Maharashtra Officers Job Notification PDF -Direct Link

You may like to read

Bank of Maharashtra Officers Job Application Form PDF – Direct Link

Bank of Maharashtra Officers Selection Process

The candidates shall be required to appear for online examination to be conducted through a recruitment agency. The successful candidates shall be called for interview in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking.

Bank of Maharashtra Officers Jobs: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website – bankofmaharashtra.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES