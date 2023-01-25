Home

Education

Banking Jobs: Union Bank of India is Hiring. Check Job Description, Salary, Qualification Here

Banking Jobs: Union Bank of India is Hiring. Check Job Description, Salary, Qualification Here

Banking Jobs: Union Bank of India is hiring. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in.

Union Bank of India is hiring.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Union Bank of India has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Manager (Credit Officer), and others in Specialized Segment for reserved categories under backlog vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. A total of 42 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of the application form is February 12. One can check the important dates, vacancies, official website, application link, and other details here.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Start Date for payment of fees/intimation charges and submitting the ON-LINE application: January 23, 2023

Last Date for payment of fees/intimation charges and submitting the ON-LINE application: February 12, 2023.

Union Bank of India Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and number of vacancies here

Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant): o3 posts

Senior Manager (Credit Officer): 34 posts

Manager (Credit Officer): 5 posts

Union Bank of India Eligibility Criteria

Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant) : An Associate Member (ACA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

: An Associate Member (ACA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Senior Manager (Credit Officer): Graduation in any discipline.

Graduation in any discipline. Manager (Credit Officer): Graduation in any discipline. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed Notification shared below.

Union Bank of India Salary: Check Basic Pay Scale Here

Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant): 76010-2220/4-84890-2500/2-89890

Senior Manager (Credit Officer): 63840-1990/5-73790- 2220/2-78230

Manager (Credit Officer): 48170-1740/1-49910- 1990/10-69810

Union Bank of India Selection Criteria

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and/or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates. The Bank reserves the absolute right to decide as to whether to use all or any of these modes for selection for the notified posts.

Union Bank of India Application Fee/Intimation Charges

OBC: Rs.850.00 (Application fees)

For SC/ST/PWBD Candidates: Rs. 150.00 (Intimation Charges)

How to Apply For Union Bank of India Jobs?

Candidates are first required to go to the Bank’s website www.unionbankofindia.co.in and click on the ‘Recruitments’ Page to open the Career Overview Page, ‘Click to View the Current Recruitment’ to open the link “Specialist Officers Recruitment Drive for Reserved Categories under backlog vacancies” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form.