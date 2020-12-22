The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially announced the AIBE – All India Bar Examination Dates for the next session i.e. XVI or 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the application process for AIBE XVI 2021 will commence from 26th December in online format at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on 21st March 2021. Also Read - SC Grants Interim Protection to 5 Bengal BJP Leaders Facing Criminal Cases, Says No To Coercive Action

To confirm the exam dates and the application timelines, the Bar Council of India has released a detailed notification recently, on 21st December 2020.

AIBE Exam 2021 – Important Dates

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important dates below:

AIBE XVI Notification Released: 21st December 2020

AIBE XVI Application Process Begins: 26th December 2020

AIBE XVI Fee Payment Deadline: 23rd February 2021

AIBE XVI Application Process Ends: 26th February 2021

AIBE XVI Admit Card Release Date: 6th March 2021

AIBE XVI Exam Date: 21st March 2021

AIBE XV Exam on 24th January 2021

The recent notification released by the BCI has also confirmed that AIBE XV Exam will be held as per the schedule announced earlier i.e. on 24th January 2021. This means that two AIBE Exams are scheduled to be held within a period of three months i.e. January and March 2021.

The application process for AIBE XV Exam concluded on 19th December 2020.