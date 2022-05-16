BARC Admit Card 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC Mumbai has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of Stipendiary Trainee Category-1 and Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll. Candidates planning to appear for the recruitment exam can download their BARC Hall tickets through the BARC’s official website barc.gov.in and nrbapply.formflix.com/home. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 260 vacant posts will be filled in the Organization. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the admit card.Also Read - Bharat Dynamics Limited Recruitment 2022: Registration For 80 Posts Begins at bdl-india.in| Details Inside

BARC Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of BARC at barc.gov.in and nrbapply.formflix.com/home

and Click on the ‘Applicant Login’ option available besides the “ STIPENDIARY TRAINEE CATEGORY- I & II AND DIRECT RECRUITMENT (DR/1, DR/2,DR/3)” option.

option. Enter the required login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security code, and click on the login option.

Your BARC 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download BARC Stipendiary Trainee Admit Card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below:

BARC Admit Card: When Will Exams Be Held?

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre will conduct the BARC recruitment exam on June 5, 2022. The online registration process for the BARC Recruitment 2022 has commenced on April 1, 2022. Out of the total vacancies, 71 vacancies will be filled for the Stipendiary Trainee Category-I posts. The remaining 189 vacancies will be filled for Stipendiary Trainee Category-II posts.