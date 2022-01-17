BARC Recruitment 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre(BARC) has started the registration process for Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates(OCES 2022) and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates (DGFS 2022). Those interested and eligible can apply from the official website –barc.gov.in on or before February 11, 2022. Through this academic program, candidates will be hired for the Scientific Officers (Group-A) posts. Note, the candidates are required to submit their application latest by February 12, 2022.Also Read - RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1092 Junior Engineer Posts on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Online Application for OCES/DGFS-2022 begins: January 17, 2022. The last date to register for BARC: February 11, 2022. The date to submit the online application: February 12, 2022. The Online Examination Slot Booking: March 04 to March 18, 2022. BARC Online Test: April 07 to April 13, 2022 Last date for candidates to upload their GATE-2022 score: April 13, 2022 BARC Exam Result Date: April 28, 2022 Display of List of candidates short-listed for Interview on Online Application Portal: April 28, 2022 Availability-based option on Online Application Portal to select Interview Slot for qualified candidates: April 30 to May 4, 2022. Selection Interviews: June 14 – July 31, 2022. Display of List of Candidates finally selected for OCES-2022 on Online Application Portal: August 18, 2022. Last Date for Selected OCES-2022 Candidates desirous of DGFS to give details of M.Tech/ M.Chem.Engg. admission in a DGFS institute: August 20, 2022. Declaration of List of Applicants Selected for DGFS-2022 on Online Application Portal: 2nd week of September, 2022.

OCES: 1-year programme conducted at the five BARC Training Schools at Mumbai, Kalpakkam, Indore and Hyderabad.

DFGS: 2-year programme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates who have cleared the Selection Interviews for the BARC Training Schools’ programs and who have also independently secured admission for M. Tech. / M. Chem. Engg. in select Institutes and specializations.

Candidates can check important dates, qualifications, age limit, application fee, selection process, and other details from the official website of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here