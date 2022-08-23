BARC Recruitment 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre(BARC) has invited applications for candidates to apply for Nurse/A, Scientific Assistant/B (Pathology), and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BARC at recruit.barc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is September 12, 2022. As per the official notification, a total of 36 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and others here.Also Read - TNPSC Group 5 A Recruitment 2022: Apply For 161 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in| Check Salary, Exam Date Here

BARC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last date to apply: September 12, 2022

BARC Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Nurse/A: 13 posts Scientific Assistant/B (Pathology): 02 posts Scientific Assistant/B (Nuclear Medicine Technologist): 08 posts Scientific Assistant/C (Medical Social Worker): 01 post Sub Officer/B: 04 posts Scientific Assistant/B (Civil): 08 posts

Direct Link: BARC Recruitment 2022 Apply Online

BARC Eligibility Criteria

Nurse/A: XII Standard and Diploma in Nursing & Midwifery (3 years course) + Valid Registration as Nurse from Central/State Nursing Council in India OR B.Sc.(Nursing) OR Nursing ‘A’ Certificate with 3 years experience in Hospital or Nursing Assistant Class III & above from Armed Forces.

XII Standard and Diploma in Nursing & Midwifery (3 years course) + Valid Registration as Nurse from Central/State Nursing Council in India OR B.Sc.(Nursing) OR Nursing ‘A’ Certificate with 3 years experience in Hospital or Nursing Assistant Class III & above from Armed Forces. Scientific Assistant/B (Pathology): B.Sc. with 60% marks followed by post graduate Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) with 60% marks or B.Sc (Medical Lab Technology) with 60% mark.

B.Sc. with 60% marks followed by post graduate Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) with 60% marks or B.Sc (Medical Lab Technology) with 60% mark. Scientific Assistant/B (Civil): Diploma in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks (3 years after SSC/ 2 years after HSC/B.Sc)

BARC Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection process through the details notification shared here. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Qualifying Criteria, Percentile Here

Direct Link: BARC Recruitment Notification 2022

BARC Application Fee

Candidates must pay Rs 150 as an application fee. The fee is exempted for candidates belonging to SC/ST, PWD, and Women categories. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Likely to Be Out Today at neet.nta.nic.in| Read Here

BARC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BARC at recruit.barc.gov.in. Only one application is acceptable for one post. In case a candidate wishes to apply for more than one post, application and fees should be submitted separately for each post.