BARC Recruitment 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Medical/Scientific Officer-E (Nuclear Medicine) and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BARC at barc.gov.in. The registration process has started from September 10, 2022. The last date to submit the BARC application form is September 30, 2022. A total of 51 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

"Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for appointment to the following posts in RMRC (Radiation Medicine Research Centre), Kolkata and BARC, Mumbai," reads the official notification. Candidates can check the important dates, eligibility criteria, vacancies, and other details here.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

The registration process begins: September 10, 2022

The last date to apply: September 30, 2022

BARC Vacancy Details

Name of the Post and number of vacancy

Medical /Scientific Officer-E (Nuclear Medicine): 01 post

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Nuclear Medicine): 02 posts

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (General Medicine): 02 posts

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (ENT Surgeon): 01 post

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Radiology):01 post

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Hospital Administrator):01 post

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Pediatrician):02 posts

Medical/ Scientific Officer-C (Veterinary Surgeon): 01 post

Medical /Scientific Officer-C (General Duty/ Casualty Medical Officer ): 05 posts

Technical Officer-C: 35 posts

BARC Eligibility Criteria

Medical /Scientific Officer-E (Nuclear Medicine): MS/MD or equivalent (Nuclear Medicine) from a recognized University with 4 years of experience after acquiring the prescribed qualifications.

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Nuclear Medicine): MS/MD (Nuclear Medicine) or DNB (Nuclear Medicine) from a recognized University.

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (General Medicine): M. D. / D. N. B or equivalent in General Medicinefrom a recognized University (minimum 3 years of experience after post Graduation will be preferred and desirable).

BARC Selection Procedure

Selection Procedure: Selected candidates will initially be posted at Mumbai/Kolkata. They are also liable to be posted to any of the Units of BARC located in India or to any part of India and in any of the Constituent Units of the Department of Atomic Energy. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download BARC Recruitment Notification

BARC Salary

Check Entry Pay Level

Medical /Scientific Officer-E (Nuclear Medicine):78800 + NPA

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Nuclear Medicine): 67700 + NPA

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (General Medicine): 67700 + NPA

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (ENT Surgeon): 67700 + NPA

Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Radiology):67700 + NPA

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Hospital Administrator):67700 + NPA

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Pediatrician):67700 + NPA

Medical/ Scientific Officer-C (Veterinary Surgeon): 56100 + NPA

Medical /Scientific Officer-C (General Duty/ Casualty Medical Officer ) : 56100 + NPA

Technical Officer-C: 56100

BARC Application Fee

Application Fee: Rs 500. Mode of payment of the Application Fee is through Online.

BARC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?