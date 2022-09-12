BARC Recruitment 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Medical/Scientific Officer-E (Nuclear Medicine) and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BARC at barc.gov.in. The registration process has started from September 10, 2022. The last date to submit the BARC application form is September 30, 2022. A total of 51 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 21 Posts at rrc-wr.com Till Oct 4. Deets Inside
"Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for appointment to the following posts in RMRC (Radiation Medicine Research Centre), Kolkata and BARC, Mumbai," reads the official notification. Candidates can check the important dates, eligibility criteria, vacancies, and other details here.
BARC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates
- The registration process begins: September 10, 2022
- The last date to apply: September 30, 2022
BARC Vacancy Details
Name of the Post and number of vacancy
- Medical /Scientific Officer-E (Nuclear Medicine): 01 post
- Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Nuclear Medicine): 02 posts
- Medical /Scientific Officer-D (General Medicine): 02 posts
- Medical /Scientific Officer-D (ENT Surgeon): 01 post
- Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Radiology):01 post
- Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Hospital Administrator):01 post
- Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Pediatrician):02 posts
- Medical/ Scientific Officer-C (Veterinary Surgeon): 01 post
- Medical /Scientific Officer-C (General Duty/ Casualty Medical Officer ): 05 posts
- Technical Officer-C: 35 posts
BARC Eligibility Criteria
- Medical /Scientific Officer-E (Nuclear Medicine): MS/MD or equivalent (Nuclear Medicine) from a recognized University with 4 years of experience after acquiring the prescribed qualifications.
- Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Nuclear Medicine): MS/MD (Nuclear Medicine) or DNB (Nuclear Medicine) from a recognized University.
- Medical /Scientific Officer-D (General Medicine): M. D. / D. N. B or equivalent in General Medicinefrom a recognized University (minimum 3 years of experience after post Graduation will be preferred and desirable).
BARC Selection Procedure
Selection Procedure: Selected candidates will initially be posted at Mumbai/Kolkata. They are also liable to be posted to any of the Units of BARC located in India or to any part of India and in any of the Constituent Units of the Department of Atomic Energy. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.
BARC Salary
Check Entry Pay Level
- Medical /Scientific Officer-E (Nuclear Medicine):78800 + NPA
- Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Nuclear Medicine): 67700 + NPA
- Medical /Scientific Officer-D (General Medicine): 67700 + NPA
- Medical /Scientific Officer-D (ENT Surgeon): 67700 + NPA
- Medical /Scientific Officer-D (Radiology):67700 + NPA
- Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Hospital Administrator):67700 + NPA
- Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Pediatrician):67700 + NPA
- Medical/ Scientific Officer-C (Veterinary Surgeon): 56100 + NPA
- Medical /Scientific Officer-C (General Duty/ Casualty Medical Officer ) : 56100 + NPA
- Technical Officer-C: 56100
BARC Application Fee
- Application Fee: Rs 500. Mode of payment of the Application Fee is through Online.
BARC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
- Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BARC at barc.gov.in. The candidates are required to produce a printout of the online application, and admit card (to be downloaded from the website) and submit the same with original certificates along with the attested copies (self-attested) of all relevant documents in support of the date of birth, educational qualification (certificates & mark sheets), caste, experience certificate, etc., only at the time of interview.
- Candidates who report for the Screening test/ interview without any of the supporting documents will not be allowed to appear for the Screening test /interview.