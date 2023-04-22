BARC recruitment 2023: Apply for Technical Officer and Other Posts at barc.gov.in | Details Here

Home

The application fee is Rs 500 for the Technical Officer/C post, Rs 150 for Scientific Assistant/B, and Rs 100 for Technician/B.

BARC Recruitment 2023: The Department of Atomic Energy Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has issued a notification inviting applications for filling up various Posts of Constituent Units of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) through the Direct Recruitment / Training Scheme. The candidates who are interested for the position must note that the application process will commence on22 April 24 and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 22.

Soon after the commencement of the application process, the candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at barc.gov.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 212 vacancies under direct recruitment and 4162 under Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee).

BARC Recruitment: Here are some of the details:

For Technical Officer/C, there are 181 posts

Scientific Assistant/B: 7

Technician/B: 24

Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee)

Category I 1216

Category II 2946

For Stipendiary Trainee Category I the application fee is ₹150 and for Category II the application fee is ₹100.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at barc.gov.in from April 24.

