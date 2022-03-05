Baroda UP Bank Recruitment 2022: Baroda UP Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Apprentices at various branches in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — barodaupbank.in. The online application has commenced from today, March 5, 2022. The last date for the submission of the application form is March 15, 2022.Also Read - JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet 2022 For Jammu Division Released: Check Exam Schedule Here

The official notification reads, "Candidates can apply for engagement in U.P. state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project." For more details on the Baroda UP Bank Recruitment process, please scroll down.

Vacancy Details

Apprentice: 250 posts

Important Dates to Remember

The Online Application form begins from: March 05, 2022.

The last date to submit the SIB Online Application: March 15, 2022.

Education Qualification: In order to apply, a candidate must have completed Graduation from a recognised University/ Institute.

Age limit: In order to apply, a candidate must be between 18 to 28 years as of March 1, 2022.

Stipend: The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs. 9000 per month.

Selection Process: Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of

Online written test and

Test of local language.

The online examination will be held in the month of April 2022 (Tentatively). The Tentative List of examination centers are as under: Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bareilly, Ayodhya (Faizabad), Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi.

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay Rs 450 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD categories are required to pay Rs Rs 100 as an application fee.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Baroda UP Bank at barodaupbank.in. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification given below.