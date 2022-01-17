New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old PG student of IIT Bombay died by suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of the campus building. Police have also recovered a suicide note, allegedly written by the deceased Darshan Malviya.Also Read - 'Bulli Bai' Mastermind Was In Touch With 'Sullideals' Creator, Hacked Website Since He Was 15: Delhi Police

In the suicide note, the student said that he was suffering from depression and undergoing treatment. He, however, did not hold anyone responsible for his drastic step.

His body was spotted by a watchman outside the seven-storey hostel building who called up an official of the institute. Later, police were informed. Malviya was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, the Powai Police has registered a case of accidental death in this matter. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier last year, the Centre had informed that a total of 122 students of IITs, IIMs, central universities and other centrally funded higher educational institutions committed suicide during 2014-21.

In written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that of the 122 students who committed suicide, 24 belonged to Scheduled Caste (SC), 41 to Other Backward Classes (OBC), three to Scheduled Tribe (ST). Three such students were from Minority category.

According to data shared by the minister, 121 incidents of suicides by the students of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), central universities and other higher educational institutions were reported during the period. The number of suicide incidents by students of various IITs during the period was 34.