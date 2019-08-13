BBMKU Results 2019: The Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University (BBMKU) of Dhanbad had declared the results of BBMKU B.Com and B.Sc Semester 1 Examinations 2019. Students who attempted the exam can check scores on the official website, i.e, bbmkuniv.in.

Here’s How to Check BBMKU Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – bbmkuniv.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘Result for UG Semester 1 (2018-21)’.

Step 3: Select the course type from the dropdown menu for UG.

Step 4: Select the respective stream Arts / Science or Commerce from the menu.

Step 5: Now enter all the required details including your Roll Number.

Step 6: Click on “Get Result” button.

Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check it.

Step 8: Download the PDF format of the result.

Step 9: Take a printout of the same for future reference.

BBMKU declared results of B.Com and B.Sc Semester 1 Examinations on August 10, 2019.