BBMKU Results 2019: The Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University (BBMKU) of Dhanbad had declared the results of BBMKU B.Com and B.Sc Semester 1 Examinations 2019. Students who attempted the exam can check scores on the official website, i.e, bbmkuniv.in.
Here’s How to Check BBMKU Result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website – bbmkuniv.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘Result for UG Semester 1 (2018-21)’.
Step 3: Select the course type from the dropdown menu for UG.
Step 4: Select the respective stream Arts / Science or Commerce from the menu.
Step 5: Now enter all the required details including your Roll Number.
Step 6: Click on “Get Result” button.
Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check it.
Step 8: Download the PDF format of the result.
Step 9: Take a printout of the same for future reference.
BBMKU declared results of B.Com and B.Sc Semester 1 Examinations on August 10, 2019.