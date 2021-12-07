BCPL Recruitment 2021: The Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited(BCPL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of candidates to various Graduate and Technician Apprentice Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website of BCPL, bcplonline.co.in on or before 20 December 2021 through the NATS portal.Also Read - UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 455 Assistant Professor Posts on ukpsc.gov.in | Check Eligibility, Other Details

Vacancy Details

A total of 121 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Category: I Graduate Apprentices – 84

Mechanical: 20

Chemical: 20

Electrical: 15

Instrumentation: 18

Telecom: 03

Computer Science: 03

Civil: 05

Category: II Technician(Diploma Holder)Apprentices: 37

Mechanical: 09

Chemical: 10

Electrical: 08

Modern Office Management: 10

Pay Scale

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9000

Diploma Apprentice: Rs 8000

Eligibility Criteria

For the post of Graduate Apprentices, a candidate must have a Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in a relevant discipline. The candidates must have a Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.

For the post of Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices, a candidate must have a Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in a relevant discipline. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed official notification issued by the Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited.

Click Here: Detailed BPCL Apprentice Notification