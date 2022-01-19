BDL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice posts. Those interested can apply for the same through the official website of BDL, bdl-india.in on or before January 27, 2022. For further details on the BDL recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - MPRDC Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For Various Managerial Posts at mponline.gov.in
- Graduate Apprentices: 57
- Technician Apprentices: 25
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 82 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.
Important Dates
- The last date for enrolling in the NATS portal: January 25, 2022.
- The last date to apply online: January 27, 2022.
BDL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Graduate Apprentices: Candidates should have Graduate in Mechanical / CSE/IT/ Electronics & Communication Engg/ EEE/ Chemical Engg.
- Technician Apprentices: Candidates should have a Diploma in Mechanical / CSE/IT/ Electronics & Communication Engg/ Chemical Engg.
How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 27, 2022, through the official website —bdl-india.in.
BDL Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here