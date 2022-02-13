New Delhi: Warning job aspirants to be aware of fake websites offering jobs in its name, the National Recruitment Agency (NRA), which is mandated to conduct online examinations for central government recruitments, recently said it is yet to launch its official website. In a public notice, NRA said that it has come to the agency’s notice that some fake advertisements offering vacancies through recruitment examinations for or by NRA are being published in websites and YouTube videos on the Internet.Also Read - Common Eligibility Test Likely To Be Delayed Again Due To Covid Cases, New Date to be Announced Soon: Report

Citing an example of a fake website–nragovt.online, the notice said, “It is hereby clarified that such websites are completely fake and false. Appropriate action in this regard is being taken as per law.” Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Common Eligibility Test for Govt Jobs Recruitment Likely in September | Check Details Here

“The candidates/applicants/aspirants and the general public are accordingly advised to keep themselves away from such types of fake advertisements/websites/videos,” it added. Also Read - What is Common Eligibility Test? 10 Points on How it Will Change Recruitment Process

The NRA has been tasked to conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen/shortlist candidates for jobs in the government sector for which recruitment is currently carried out through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

(With PTI inputs)