BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply For Office Attendant, Other Posts at becil.com; Check Salary Here

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BECIL at becil.com till March 24.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) is hiring.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) is hiring candidates for the E – Tendering Professional, Finance Facilitation Professional, and Office Attendant posts. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BECIL at becil.com till March 24. Candidates are requested to take printouts of their application forms after online submission and retain them for future reference. A total of 28 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last date to apply: March 24, 2023

BECIL Vacancy 2023

Name of the post and number of vacancies here

E – Tendering Professional: 11 posts

Finance Facilitation Professional: 12 posts

Office Attendant: 5 posts

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria

E – Tendering Professional: B.E/B.Tech. OR MBA with knowledge of ETendering, GeM and related internet technologies.

Finance Facilitation Professional: MBA/ ICWA/ B.Com with knowledge of Banks for MSME Sector

Office Attendant: Minimum 10th Pass. Preference to the candidate having computer knowledge.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Check Selection Process

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms, reservation policy and requirement of the job. Preference shall be given to the candidate who is resident of NSSH Office location where vacancy is advertised and/or working in the same/similar department. Candidates will be informed via email/telephone/ SMS for their Skill Tests/Interview/Interaction.

BECIL Job Notification PDF 2023: Direct link

BECIL Salary: Check Monthly Remuneration here

Name of the post and monthly remuneration here

E – Tendering Professional: Rs.50,000

Finance Facilitation Professional: Rs.50,000

Office Attendant: Rs. 18,499

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Know How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BECIL at becil.com. Candidates must review their application forms carefully before final submission. BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully.

