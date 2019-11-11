BECIL Recruitment 2019: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for skilled and unskilled posts on contract basis for some of its government projects. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on becil.com, which is the official website of the BECIL.

The last date to apply for the said posts is November 18. Candidates from general category will have to pay Rs 500 as exam fees while those from reserved categories will have to pay Rs 250.

How to apply for BECIL skilled/unskilled jobs 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official BECIL website becil.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply’ next to the job you wish to apply for

Step 3: Fill details and click on ‘Next’, then fill the form and upload images

Step 4: Make payment and save the receipt for future use

Notification for the vacancies can be accessed from this link.

A total of 3,895 vacancies will be filled through the said recruitment drive. While 2,493 openings are for the unskilled posts, 1,402 are for the skilled ones. The document verification process for the same will be conducted between November 19-22. Those applying should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit, meanwhile, for the skilled category is 45 and 55 for the unskilled one. For unskilled jobs, candidates educated up to class eight can apply, while for skilled jobs, candidates should have an ITI certificate.

Those finally selected will start from December 1, as mentioned in the notification.