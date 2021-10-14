BECIL Recruitment 2021: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) on Thursday has issued a recruitment notification on the official website under which candidates will be hired for the post of operation theatre assistant in AIIMS Jhajjar. The job position will be contract-based. A total of four people will be recruited.Also Read - UPSC Exam: Aspirants Seeking Extra Attempt Call For Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of BECIL which is at www.becil.com. The last date to fill the form is Oct 25. Based on the candidate’s performance in the exam, candidates will be called for an interview and will late get hired if passed. The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited in an official statement said, “The candidates are requested to check their email & messages regularly. BECIL will inform the selected candidates through email & SMS. BECIL will not be responsible for any delay on the candidate’s part.” Also Read - Allahabad University PGAT Exams 2021: Varsity Issues Admit Card on allduniv.ac.in. | Details HERE

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria Also Read - Telangana SSC Exams 2021: Govt Cuts Question Paper from 11 Papers To 6, Includes Urdu As Second Language

Interested candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree in science with at least one year of experience in a relevant field or 10+12 with Science with five years experience in the concerned field.

BECIL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website which is at www.becil.com

Click on the career option

Now click on the link that reads, “Advertisement Number 2021/86 ” and register.

Enter the necessary credentials such as work experience, education details.

Upload the scanned copy of the candidate’s photograph, signature, and other related certificates.

Now submit the form. Pay the application form.

Save, Download and take a printout of the documents for future reference.

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for categories such as general, OBC, female category candidate is Rs 750 while for SC/ST/ PWD is Rs 450 only.