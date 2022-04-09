BECIL Recruitment 2022: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website, BECIL —becil.com. The online application will end on Monday, April 25, 2022. Note, the candidates will be appointed on a contract basis. A total of 378 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the BECIL Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - From BPSC, RPSC, IBPS To UKMSSB: Top Government Jobs to Apply This Week

Important Dates to Remember

Last date to fill application form: April 25, 2022

Vacancy Details

Office Assistant: 200 posts

Data Entry Operator: 178 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Office Assistant: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

Data Entry Operator: 12th / Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

Selection Procedure

Selection Criteria For the Post of Office Assistant:

Written Test (Objective & Descriptive) for General Awareness (Current Affairs), English Grammar and Writing. Computer knowledge Test includes working knowledge of MS Office (Word Excel & PowerPoint) All eligible candidates should qualify typing test of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases. Final Selection will be done on the basis of personal interaction/discussion.

Selection Criteria For the Post of Data Entry Operator:

All eligible candidates should qualify typing test of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases.

Category-wise registration & application processing is given below:

General – Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Note: The GST and Bank charges will be borne by the candidates

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Candidates are required to apply online through the website becil.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.