BECIL Recruitment 2022: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL will close the registration process for the post of Office Assistant and others on April 25, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the BECIL at becil.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 378 vacant posts will be filled in the Organization. Note, that candidates will be appointed for the posts on a contract basis. Applicants can check important dates, eligibility, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration For 3137 Posts to Begin From April 26| Read Details Here

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

Last date to fill application form: April 25, 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Office Assistant: 200 posts

Data Entry Operator: 178 posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must have completed the education qualification given below Also Read - NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 2 Lakhs; Apply For Visiting Faculty Posts at nitrkl.ac.in

Office Assistant : Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university. Data Entry Operator: 12th / Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Selection Criteria: Office Assistant Post

Written Test (Objective & Descriptive) for General Awareness (Current Affairs), English Grammar and Writing.

Computer knowledge Test includes working knowledge of MS Office (Word Excel & PowerPoint)

All eligible candidates should qualify typing test of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases.

Final Selection will be done on the basis of personal interaction/discussion.

Selection Criteria: Data Entry Operator Post

All eligible candidates should qualify typing test of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Category-wise registration & application processing is given below:

General – Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

How to Apply Online?

Candidates are required to apply online through the website becil.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 266 Posts to End Soon; Apply Online at barc.gov.in