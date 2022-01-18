BECIL Recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to apply for Investigator and Supervisor posts. Those interested can apply online through the official site of BECIL on becil.com. The application must be submitted through E-mail only at projecthr@becil.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 25, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 500 vacancies in the All India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey and All India Survey on Migrant Workers. Read below for eligibility criteria, vacancies, and other details.Also Read - Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Only Three Days Left to Apply For Sub-Inspector Posts on slprbassam.in

The online application for the BECIL Recruitment process ends on: January 25, 2022.

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Investigator: 350 Posts

Supervisor: 150 Posts

Pay Scale

Candidates selected for the posts of Investigator will receive a salary of Rs. 24.000 per month (target-based).

Candidates selected for Supervisor posts will receive a salary of Rs. 30,000 per month (target-based).

Education Qualification

Investigator: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers. Knowledge of the regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential.

Supervisor: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers. Knowledge of the regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the posts should not be above 50 years.

Application Fee

General: Rs. 500

OBC: Rs.500

SC/ST: Rs. 350

Ex-Serviceman: Rs. 500

EWS/PH: Rs.350

How to Apply

The application must be submitted through E-mail only at projecthr@becil.com no other mode will be accepted. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details from the detailed notification shared below.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Check Here Official Notification