BECIL Recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for Investigator and Supervisor posts. However, candidates must note that the last date to apply is tomorrow, as of January 25, 2022. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of BECIL on becil.com. Note, the application must be submitted through E-mail only at projecthr@becil.com. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 76 Posts on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in| Deets Inside

Important Dates Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 626 Posts on iocl.com| Apply Before This Date

The online application for the BECIL Recruitment process ends on: January 25, 2022.

Vacancy Details for BECIL Recruitment 2022 Also Read - OPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 123 Assistant Agriculture Officers Posts Begins From Jan 28| Details Inside

Investigator: 350 Posts

Supervisor: 150 Posts

A total of 500 vacancies will be filled in the All India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey and All India Survey on Migrant Workers.

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Recruitment 2022

Education Qualification

Investigator: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers. Knowledge of the regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential.

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers. Knowledge of the regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential. Supervisor: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers. Knowledge of the regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential.

Pay Scale for BECIL Recruitment 2022

Candidates selected for the posts of Investigator will receive a salary of Rs. 24.000 per month (target-based).

Candidates selected for Supervisor posts will receive a salary of Rs. 30,000 per month (target-based).

Application Fee

General: Rs. 500

OBC: Rs.500

SC/ST: Rs. 350

Ex-Serviceman: Rs. 500

EWS/PH: Rs.350

How to Apply

The application must be submitted through E-mail only at projecthr@becil.com no other mode will be accepted. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details from the detailed notification shared below.