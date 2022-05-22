BECIL Recruitment 2022: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL will end the registration process for Data Entry Operator posts today, May 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BECIL at becil.com. A total of 86 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can download the official notification shared below.Also Read - IAF Group C Recruitment 2022: Apply For Lower Division Clerk Posts| Check Complete Details Here

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Important Dates to Remember

Last date to fill application form: May 22, 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator: 86 posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs.21,184 as per current minimum wage rates of Delhi Govt. for Graduates. Also Read - WBSSC Recruitment Scam: CBI Files Fresh FIR Against Five Former Committee Members

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Category-wise registration & application processing is given below:

General – Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Check the Education Qualification Required for the DEO Posts

Should be Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university.

Candidates should have knowledge of Typing, Minimum Speed should be 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job. The candidates will be called for Typing Test. Candidates may also be called for Computer Based Test / Written Test (Objective & Descriptive) for General Awareness, Current Affairs, English Grammar, etc. if felt necessary. The dates for both the tests may not be the same. Also Read - UPSC, Banking, Police Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Candidates are required to apply online through the website becil.com only.